Groton - Naldi Anne Castro Wilson was born Jan. 30, 1933, in New York, N.Y., and departed this life peacefully July 22, 2020.



She was a wonderful sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and friend to all who had the grace to know her. She will truly be missed by all.



Funeral Services will be private for the family. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



