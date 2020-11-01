Groton - Nancy A. Demarinis, 90, of Groton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Fairview in Groton, where she had resided for five years. She was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Glen Ridge, N. J. She was the beloved partner of the late Frederick L. Allen, who predeceased her in September of this year. She is survived by four of her children: Margaret Robertson, Elizabeth Weil and her partner Glenn Desabrais, Ted Robertson and Carl Robertson; as well as three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and loving friends: Chris, Phil, Tory and Suzanne. She is predeceased by her son, Jimmy.
Nancy was a graduate of Mohegan Community College, now Three Rivers Community College. She holds a bachelor's degree from he University of Connecticut and a master's degree in counseling from Southern Connecticut State University. She retired after 20 years as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Groton school system. She had a private psychotherapy practice for ten years. She was a founding mother of the Women's Center of Southeastern Connecticut, now known as Safe Futures. She served for many years as board president, support group facilitator and hotline counselor. She loved being involved in politics. She was active in local politics for many years, and served on various boards and commissions, as well as the Groton City and Groton Town Councils. She considered her four terms as the Connecticut 40th District State Representative serving Groton and New London as her crowning achievement.
Nancy loved antiquing with her daughters, hosting the family movie club, sitting on the beach with the Beach Ladies, meeting with her book club and traveling with Fred as far as the motor home would go.
Nancy's family and friends would like to thank the wonderful staff at Fairview who took such great care of her for the last five years. Her last words to us were, "Be cheerful. I had a wonderful time." Love, Mother.
A private graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Starr Hill Burying Ground in Groton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Futures, 16 Jay St., New London, CT 06320.
