New London - Nancy A. Nardone, 72, of New London passed away after a brief illness Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Born in Westerly, R.I. April 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Mary (Rose) Nardone.
Nancy enjoyed her work as an Administrative Aide at Electric Boat for 37 years until her retirement. Outside of work, she loved to listen to music especially 60s Rock and Roll. She shared many fond memories with her sister Alice listening to the radio and playing records. Nancy was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants and also enjoyed vacationing in Jamaica. Most importantly, she loved her family. Nancy was a family oriented person from babysitting for the little ones to enjoying time at family gatherings. She cherished spending time with her three nephews even if it was just talking on the phone. She will be remembered for her compassionate soul and always being there to help others. Those who loved Nancy have been left better people for having known her.
She leaves her longtime companion Eustace H. "Picky" Lewis Jr.; a sister Alice Burgess and her husband Tom; nephews, Justin, Matthew and Jonathan; her brother Pasquale Nardone and aunts, Rita Cuda, Julia Pucci, and Sue Rose along with many cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Nancy's name to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or the .
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 10, 2020