Plano, Texas - Nancy A. (Stuart) Ulrich, 81, passed away peacefully in her place of residence at Allegro Assisted Living in Plano, Texas, Jan. 10, 2020. Nancy was born July 1, 1938, in Lubec, Maine to Claude Leroy Stuart and Constance Cecilia Stuart.
She grew up on Deer Island (West Isles) in New Brunswick, Canada, until moving to Groton in 1958, where she married a childhood friend, Harry Gerow Ward. They had 3 children. She remained there after that marriage dissolved and met the one true love of her life, Louis David Kool Ulrich. Nancy and Lou were married Jan. 8, 1966, and they had a child together in 1967. They resided in Groton in the same house on Phillips Avenue for a total of 46 years until she and Lou moved to Richardson, Texas in December of 2012, to reside with daughter, Robin Burke, and her family.
Nancy was a homemaker and devoted caregiver to her children throughout their growing up. She volunteered at school and chauffeured many activities and events. She supported her husband on various endeavors including the ownership of a package store called "The Little Brown Jug" in Mystic until it burned down in the early 1970's. Being a lover of all animals, she donated to the Humane Society and the ASPCA religiously over many years. She was an avid reader and very knowledgeable on many topics. She loved gardening and certainly enjoyed Chinese food choosing to celebrate holidays with Lou at their favorite restaurant in later years. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, who will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Nancy is predeceased by her loving husband, Lou Ulrich, a baby daughter, Grace Cecilia Ward, and a beautiful niece, Paula (Farris) McLay. She is survived by her three children: Robin Burke and her husband, Gregg, of Richardson, Texas, Dana Ward and his wife, Megan, of Havertown, Pa., Kristin Vito and her husband, Tom, of Orlando, Fla.; and four grandchildren: Sean Burke and Shannon Burke of Texas, Mackenzie Ward of Pennsylvania, and Andrew Ward of Oregon. Nancy also is survived by her three beloved sisters, Ruth Farris, of Saint Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, Joyce Silvaggio who still lives in their hometown on Deer Island, and Patricia Eckols of Missouri City, Texas.
Nancy will be cremated and her ashes interned along with Lou's at the Fairhaven Cemetery on Deer Island. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your local American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the Humane Society.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020