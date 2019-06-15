Home

Nancy Acree


Nancy Acree Obituary
North Franklin - Nancy M. Acree, 76, of North Franklin, died June 7, 2019. Born Feb. 28, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Rayond and Mary (Griff) Langevin, and was the loving wife of Michael D. Acree. For 43 years Nancy worked as a teacher in the New London School system in both the middle school and New London High School. She was a kind, caring person who will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on June 15, 2019
