Nancy Beatrice (Stielau) Johnson
1934 - 2020
Waterford - Nancy Beatrice Stielau Johnson joined her husband in eternal life Nov. 20, 2020. She was born Aug. 6, 1934, a birthday shared with her husband, to Albert and Florence Stielau.

Nancy grew up in Middletown and the surrounding area, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School. Nancy became a licensed practical nurse at Middlesex Hospital, Ona Wilcox School of Nursing. She deeply cared for her patients, working at the hospital and local convalescent homes in Old Saybrook.

Nancy and Carl met on a blind date and married in May 1957. They shared 57 years of marriage until his death in 2014. They set up their home in Old Saybrook, moving to Niantic, then Waterford, as they aged to be closer to family.

Nancy was a Sunday school teacher at the First Church of Christ (Congregational) in Old Saybrook and a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed knitting, having coffee with neighbors, playing wiffleball at family picnics, bingo, hosting family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren, playing games and doing puzzles. If you met Nancy, she instantly became a friend. Nancy will be remembered for her kindness, sweet personality and contagious smile. Most of all, she treasured family, especially her grandchildren. Her greatest pleasure was watching their softball and soccer games, school concerts and drama and ballet performances.

She leaves behind her daughter Pam and her daughters, Liliana and Madalyn; son Carl, his wife Sue, and their children, Christian, Steven and Michaela; her sister Marguerite; her nieces and nephews; and an extended family of friends. She is predeceased by her husband Carl; parents; and brothers, Albert and Robert Stielau.

Gratitude is given to all who provided care to Nancy, for their compassion and quality of care, especially to Kay.

To honor Nancy's wishes, please consider a donation to a food bank or a random act of kindness. A service will be planned in spring 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Swan Funeral Home, Old Saybrook. www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
8603884106
