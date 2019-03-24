Norwich - Nancy Bram-Mereen passed from this place Friday, March 22, 2019, with her husband of nearly forty years, John Paul Mereen by her side.



Nancy was born in Coronado, Calif. August 15, 1953, to the late Walter F. Bram and Joan M. Bram. She was also predeceased by twin sons.



Nancy was an accomplished illustrator and water color artist. Her art work graces many homes near and far. The music she played with her husband brought pleasure to many people over a number of years.



Nancy worked for the Norwich Planning Department for many years. In addition to her husband, Nancy leaves her siblings, Christopher Bram and his partner, Draper Shreeve of New York City, Craig and Kim Bram, and Amy Bram-Sowers and her husband, Marv all of Richmond Va. Her extended family includes her brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Marty Mereen, Margaret and Tim Job, Jim and Carrie Mereen. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Nancy also leaves her very close four legged friend, Cody. He was her constant companion for nine years.



There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private, per Nancy's request. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the First Congregational Church Norwichtown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society or a . Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence. Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary