Oakdale - Nancy Carol Hess of Oakdale peacefully passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Nancy was born a Christmas baby Dec. 25, 1948, in Lawrence, Mass. to Kenneth and Charlotte Burrows of Uncasville.
Her father predeceased her. Nancy is survived by her mother Charlotte; her husband Donald; her children, Craig Gronlund of Newington and Christy Magee (Gregory) of San Juan, P.R.; her stepchildren, Heidi Corey and Jessie Andrews (Craig) of Woodstock, Becky Billington of Danielson, and Gretchen Hess of Putnam; her brothers, Kenneth Burrows (Nancy) of North Stonington and John Burrows of Uncasville; and her grandchildren, Gavin, Meghan, Avery, and Kobey.
Nancy loved women's health and her circle of friends, especially the "Nancy's" and her nursing school classmates, Pauline, Jeanne, and Michel. She also adored her patients and dedicated herself to providing them access to quality health care. She graduated from Montville High School in the class of 1966, and she graduated from the Lawrence General Hospital nursing program with her Registered Nurse License. She joined planned parenthood as a clinician after they sponsored her for her A.P.R.N. Certification. She eventually worked her way up to clinical coordinator while getting her Bachelor of Science in Psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University. She later joined private practice and worked for the offices of gynecology and obstetrics in Hartford and then for Drs. Amdur and McKnight of New London. She retired in 2010 to help on the family farm, Valchris Farm.
Nancy enjoyed her time off, whether walking at 5 a.m. with her sister-in-law robin, or practicing yoga on the beach. She became a PADI certified diver to spend time underwater with her husband and son. She created beautiful memories on trips to Bonaire and little Cayman Islands. She enjoyed traveling, drinking wine in California, spending time cruising the rivers of Europe, and attending cooking school in Italy.
Her husband would like to thank the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center of Hartford, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and especially the Center for Hospice Care in Norwich for their compassionate care.
A private service for family will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Woyasz and Son Funeral Home in Montville. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
in her honor or to the patient care fund at the Center for Hospice Care in Norwich.