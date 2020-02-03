|
Mystic - Nancy Carter McKay, 90, peacefully passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at Avalon Healthcare Center in Mystic. She was born in 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Clare Ray Carter. She grew up in the Pittsburg area where she showed horses and rode steeplechase, earning many ribbons and trophies. She graduated from the Ellis School in 1947, as senior class president.
In 1950, after her junior year at Connecticut College, Nancy married W. Douglas McKay whom she met on a blind date at Rocky Neck State Park. They resided in Mystic until fall of 2009, when he predeceased her. Nancy then lived at nearby Stoneridge for ten years, eventually residing at Avalon.
While raising her family, Nancy returned to Connencticut College in 1964, to complete her bachelor of arts degree and then earned a master of arts degree in education from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1969. She taught math in the Groton school system for many years before retiring in 1990.
Nancy was loved by her family and many friends. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, and involved in several golf leagues and bridge groups. Nancy also swam at the Mystic Community Center. She raced her sunfish and was a competitive bocce player at Masons Island Yacht Club where she was a lifetime member. She was a big fan of UCONN Women's Basketball. Nancy and Doug enjoyed many travel adventures together. An avid reader, Nancy volunteered countless hours at the Mystic and Noank Library and later, at the Stoneridge Library. She also drove for Meals on Wheels.
Nancy leaves her sons Bruce (Suzanne) McKay and Andy (Nancy) McKay of Mystic; daughter Barbara (Paul) Whitehouse of Niantic; grandchildren Kim McKay (Aron Gyuris) of Swamscott Mass., Michael (Jessie) McKay of Waterford, Drew McKay of Milford, Sean McKay of Chicago, Ill. and Amy Whitehouse of San Diego, Calif.; great-grandchildren Katarina McGyuris and Landon McKay; her sister Jane (Presley) McCance of Williamsburg, Va.; and also, devoted friend, Joanna Case of Mystic. The third of four siblings, Nancy, was preceded in death by her brother Joseph R. Carter of Shrewsbury Mass.; and her sister Dorothy Pfau of Huron, Ohio.
The family wishes to thank the entire staffs of the Stoneridge/Avalon Community, Dr. Michael Feltes and Karen Terwilliger ARPN, Seniors Helping Seniors and Visiting Nurses for all their support, compassion, friendship and caring for Nancy over the years. There were many good times; she will be missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Mystic & Noank Library 40 Library St. Mystic Ct 06357.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2020