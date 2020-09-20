Westerly - Nancy Chesebrough Denison, formerly of Mystic, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, in Westerly. Nancy was born in Stonington in 1927, to J. Cutler and Lois (Brown) Chesebrough. She was the wife of Oliver Denison III, who predeceased her. Nancy was a tenth generation descendant of William Chesebrough, who first settled Stonington in 1649.



Nancy grew up in Stonington Borough with her three brothers, Wilfred, Richard and Donald. She attended Stonington schools, graduating from Stonington High School in 1944. She also graduated from Lasell Junior College and Philadelphia School of Occupational Therapy.



Nancy and Oliver raised their family in Mystic, later moving to Old Mystic, where she was proud of her passive solar home, one of the first in the area. Nancy was an avid gardener, growing beautiful plants, both outside in her many gardens, and inside in every window. When her grandsons were growing up, Nancy greatly enjoyed interacting with them. They will always remember her "old New England" ways, and will be grateful for the interest in the outdoors and gardening she passed on to them. Nancy loved to travel, and vacationed with her family in most of the States east of the Mississippi River during their childhood years. Upon her husband's retirement from Mystic Seaport, he and Nancy hooked up their Airstream trailer and traveled throughout the United States for one whole year, including side trips to Hawaii and Mexico. She and her husband also made many trips to various countries in Europe, sometimes traveling aboard the Queen Elizabeth II, which was her most favorite mode of transatlantic travel. Nancy was very artistic and enjoyed many crafts, sewing being one of her favorites. Over the years, she made hundreds of beautiful doll clothes, some of which are now being played with by her great-granddaughter. Nancy also designed and made exquisitely detailed miniature wooden furniture and accessories for dollhouses.



Nancy will be greatly missed by her daughter Deborah D. Miceli of Pawcatuck; and two sons, David C. Denison and his companion Mary Pankiewicz of Fisher's Island and Florida and William P. Denison and his wife Shawna of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; and her former son-in-law Michael Miceli of Pawcatuck. She also leaves grandchildren: Anthony (Michaela) and Nathan (Stephanie) Miceli of Pawcatuck, Andrew Denison, Amy (Will) Green; and step-grandchildren, Meghan and Alaina Murphy, all of New York; and great-grandchildren, Mia and Bennett Miceli of Pawcatuck. Nancy is also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothea Chesebrough of New Hampshire.



The family would like to especially thank the wonderfully dedicated and compassionate folks from Seniors Helping Seniors in Mystic and at The Elms Chestnut Cottage in Westerly for all of the love and care they gave Nancy during the past several years. Mystic Funeral Home, Mystic, is in charge of her private service and burial. Memorial donations may be sent to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375 or to The Mystic Noank Library, 40 Library Street, Mystic, CT 06355.



