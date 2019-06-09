IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of My Beloved Daughter NANCY ANN DUPONT Who Passed Away June 9, 1988 So sad and sudden came the call, Your sudden death surprised us all, The sudden change in a moment fell, Without a chance to say farewell. I often sit and think of you, And of how you died, To think you could not say good bye before you closed your eyes. Not a day do I forget you, In my heart you are always near. I who loved you, sadly miss you, As it ends Thirty one long years. I sometimes sigh to see your face, but since it cannot be, I leave you to the care of him who cares for you and me. God gave me strength to beat it, And courage to face the blow but what it meant to lose you, No one will ever know. Love Mom Published in The Day on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary