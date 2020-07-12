1/1
Nancy (Brown) Jensen
1934 - 2020
Noank - Nancy (Brown) Jensen, 86, passed away May 5, 2020, at her home in Noank under the care of hospice. Nancy was born in New London Jan. 25, 1934, the daughter of the late Nelson C.L. and Justine (Floyd) Brown. A longtime resident of Groton and Noank, Nancy worked as an administrative secretary in the Groton Town Clerk's office and, later, the Town of Groton Police Department, from which she retired. After retirement, she moved with her husband, the late Frank Boyd Jensen, to Pompano Beach, Fla., and worked as a secretary in the FAA at the local airport. She later moved to Sebring and Live Oak, Fla., before returning "home" to Noank in 2016.

She is survived by sons, Dwight Daniel Burdick and wife Karen (Mitsunaga), Clark Thomas Burdick and wife Martha (Mielke); daughter Gail Alice Burdick; stepdaughter Rita Jensen; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Douglas, Nelson C.L. II and Floyd "Terry" Brown; and sisters, Valerie White and Mildred Price Herrold.

Nancy loved music. A drummer in the Fitch High School band, a member of the Noank Baptist Church choir and a performer in various community musical productions, Nancy lit up before an audience in singing and dancing roles, particularly those in which she could really "ham it up!" Beyond her musical talent, Nancy was a phenomenal baker; her cinnamon rolls were legendary! She will be greatly missed by family and friends whose lives she touched.

Nancy's ashes will be interred July 28, 2020, in the Noank Baptist Church Memorial Garden at a private family Memorial Service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Paul C. Hayes and Rev. Victoria Burdick.

Donations in Nancy Jensen's memory can be made to the Noank Baptist Church, 18 Cathedral Heights, Groton, CT 06340.

Published in The Day on Jul. 12, 2020.
