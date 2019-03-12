|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of NANCY KIRCHHOFF June 30, 1945 - March 12, 2008 It's hard to say goodbye Her picture in our minds Will always be of times we'll cherish And we won't cry 'cause She flew up to Heaven on the wings of Angels By the clouds and stars and passed where no one sees And she walks with Jesus Her loved ones waiting And we know she's smiling saying Don't' worry 'bout me… Always in our Hearts until we meet again Sadly Missed & Forever Loved by, Dick, Dickie, Kim, Michael & Family
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019