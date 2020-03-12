Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of NANCY KIRCHHOFF June 30, 1945 - March 12, 2008 On Angel's Wings you were taken away, But in our hearts you will always stay. We hear your whisper in the tallest trees, Feel your love in the gentle breeze. And when we find we miss you most, Inside our precious memories We hold you close. A beautiful Angel watching over us With comfort and blessings you bring, You embrace our hearts and hold them close, Forever on Angel's Wings. Until we meet again, Your Beautiful Memory will never be forgotten. Sadly Missed & Forever Loved by, Dick, Dickie, Kim, Michael & Family
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2020
