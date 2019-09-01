Home

Nancy L. Fells


1945 - 2019
Nancy L. Fells Obituary
Norwich - Nancy L. Fells, 74, of Norwich passed away Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019, at Harrington Court in Colchester.

Nancy was born April 2, 1945, in Manchester, the daughter of the late Elmer and Evelyn (Rudin) Vincent. She was employed by General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton for 23 years.

She is survived by four children, Christine Marceau and husband Vincent Marceau of Norwich, Susan Smith and husband Gary Smith of North Carolina, Richard Eaton Jr. and wife Jane Eaton of Plainfield, Lori Burdick and husband Donald Burdick Jr. of Griswold; and 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Other survivors include her brother Elmer Vincent of Alabama; two sisters, Charlotte "Charlie" Haman of Kensington and Donna Gendron of Alabama.

She was predeceased by her husband Ertman Fells; and sister Judie Fontaine.

A graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019
