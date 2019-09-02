Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
Nancy Lee (Silva) Espinosa


1945 - 2019
Nancy Lee (Silva) Espinosa Obituary

Montville - Nancy Lee (Silva) Espinosa, 74, of Montville died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.

Mrs. Espinosa was born on April 30, 1945, in New London, the daughter of the late David and Cynthia (Coates) Silva. She married John "Jack" Espinosa in 1971 in Maryland. She was employed for many years in banking for various institutions in New London.

Mrs. Espinosa is survived by her loving husband, Jack, her daughters Gail (Espinosa) Pflugbeil of Montville and April Espinosa of Groton, her grandchildren Kailah (Pflugbeil) Walsh and her husband, Jeff, of Norwich, and Tylor Pflugbeil of New London, along with her beloved great-grandson, Jaxson Walsh, as well as her sister, Cynthia (Silva) Brown of Georgia.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for tributes and more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, 230 Waterford Pkwy S, Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in The Day on Sept. 2, 2019
