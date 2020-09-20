Niantic - Nancy Lorraine (Phillips) Ryley, 72, of Niantic, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Avon. She was born in New London June 21, 1948, the daughter of Dwight and Cecilia (Alger) Phillips.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Mrs. Ryley was a long-term resident of Niantic. Mrs. Ryley was retired, having been employed by the Town of Waterford for many years in the tax assessor's office. She loved camping and traveling with her husband in their RV, and especially enjoyed watching the sporting events of her grandsons. Mrs. Ryley was also a member of St. Paul Church in Waterford for many years.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, William C. Ryley; her daughter Jennifer Penn (Phillip) of Burlington; her two grandchildren, Joseph and Alexander; her brother Dwight Phillips Jr. (Katherine); her sisters, Kathleen O'Bday, Mary LaPanne and Barbara Gillingham (Joel); her sister-in-law Barbara Morgan; and her many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23 at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons, East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Please be aware of COVID-19 requirements and limitations on the building capacity. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday Sept. 24, in Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford. Condolences may be shared on Nancy's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.