East Lyme - Nancy M. Worley, 80, formerly from East Lyme passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home, Groton.



Nancy was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Millcreek Township, Ind. to Cecil and Bessie Tunin. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1956. She married Harold Worley in 1959 in Alamogordo, N.M. During their life together they resided in N.M., Fla., Mo., and Conn.



Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Harold Worley; and a brother-in-law, John Pendleton. She is survived by daughters, Linda Worley-Bell and Amy Dubreuil (and son-in-law John Dubreuil); grandchildren, Melanie, Scott, Caleb Bell and Justin and Sarah Dube; a brother Richard Tunin (wife Carolyn Tunin); and a sister Carole Pendleton.



Nancy loved beauty, laughter, little children, friends and especially her family. She brought and kept people together and shared of her many gifts. She will live on through her quilts, flower gardens, the love she nurtured in the hearts of many and the songs she bravely sung into her last days as she fought the battle of Alzheimer's.



We are most grateful to the many who shared and cared during Nancy's last challenging years.



Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in East Lyme Cemetery, Boston Post Rd., East Lyme.



Published in The Day on July 14, 2019