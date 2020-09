Or Copy this URL to Share

Lyme - Nancy MacVane Roche, 85, of Lyme passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Essex Meadows in Essex.



She was the beloved wife of Francis Roche of Lyme who survives her.



Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please see a future edition of The Day for a full obituary.



