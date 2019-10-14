Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Nancy Marsala


1928 - 2019
Nancy Marsala Obituary
Uncasville - Nancy Marsala, 91, of Uncasville, entered eternal life Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Lee and Rose (Pattaggio) Attardi.

She was the beloved wife of the late Bartholomew "Ben" Marsala for 65 years, until his passing in 2013.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London.

Funeral home services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Day on Oct. 14, 2019
