Montville - Nancy Marsala, 91, of Montville, peacefully entered eternal, glorious life Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Charles and Rose Attardi. She was the beloved wife of Bartholomew "Ben" Marsala for 65 years until his passing in 2013.
She is survived by three children, Maria Girard of Preston, Rose Nancy Marsala and husband Ricky Kiggans of Montville and Joseph and Julie Marsala of Uxbridge, Mass. She leaves behind two grandsons, Daniel Marsala and wife Whitney and Joseph Marsala Jr. and wife Kelly; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Nicholas Attardi.
Nancy's life was solely focused on her family and friends. She was an extraordinary, thoughtful, giving and hospitable person who was loved by many.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17th, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The Funeral Home service will begin at 11 a.m. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bishop Seabury Anglican Church, P.O. Box 188, Gales Ferry, CT 06335.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019