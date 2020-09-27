Lyme - Nancy MacVane Roche, 86, of Lyme, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Essex Meadows Health Center. She was born July 20, 1935, in Portland, Maine, to the late Ellen MacVane (MacLeod) and David Alston MacVane Sr.



Nancy grew up on Cliff Island in Casco Bay, Maine. She attended the one-room Cliff Island School, that is still in operation today through the eighth grade. She graduated from Portland High School, commuting one and a half hours by ferry each way. One of her favorites was the wooden steamboat Sabino, which is in operation today at the Mystic Seaport. Nancy attended the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where she met her husband to be, Francis Roche. She graduated from RISD in 1959, with a degree in illustration. Nancy worked in New York City and San Francisco, Calif., where she married Francis Roche in 1960. They moved back East to Old Lyme, and settled on Tantumorantum Road, where they lived for the last 54 years; a wonderful town and beautiful location to live and raise a family. They had three daughters, Lesley Allene Lowe, Lynn Ellen Roche (deceased) and Suzanne Elizabeth Morelli. They had no grandchildren, but lots of grand-doggies and kitties.



She is survived by her daughter Lesley Lowe; son-in-law Charles Lowe; daughter Suzanne Morelli; son-in-law Frankie Morelli; and loving husband of 60 years, Francis Roche. Nancy was a homemaker, but was best known for her talents as an artist; she was recognized and admired for her landscapes and portraits. Nancy was also employed for many years by Cooperman Fife and Drum Company, specializing in Civil War fife and drum replications, where she hand-painted the drum emblems with glorious eagles, banners and slogans. Nancy loved to return to her childhood home on Cliff Island throughout her life to enjoy the summer months. In later years, those trips evolved into a "girls' week" with her daughters and friends. Cliff Island is a prominent feature in much of her artwork. Nancy served as registrar of voters for the Democratic Party. Nancy was a longstanding member of the Lyme Garden Club. She was also the chairman of the Lyme Cemetery Commission for many years. Her favorite activities included doing puzzles, gardening and knitting. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. No service is scheduled at this time.



