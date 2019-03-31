Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy S. Roberts

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gales Ferry - Nancy Kathleen Stewart Roberts, 84, formerly of Gales Ferry, passed away at Fairview in Groton March 23, 2019, while surrounded by her four adoring children, two months to the day after her husband Brad passed. Nancy was born in Boston, Mass., December 16, 1934, the daughter of James and Jenny Hedley Stewart of Belfast, Northern Ireland. She was the first member of her family to be born in the United States.



Nancy was a graduate of the Northfield School for Girls in East Northfield, Mass., where she made many lifelong friends whom she cherished. After graduating from Northfield in 1952, she spent the summer in Germany with the first group of American students to live abroad under the auspices of the American Field Service. Many years later, she and her family hosted a Bolivian AFS exchange student with whom the family formed an enduring bond. In 1956, Nancy graduated from Connecticut College, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She later earned a Master's degree in Hispanic Studies from Connecticut College.



Over the course of her career, Nancy taught Spanish at Waterford High School, Connecticut College, St. Bernard High School, St. Bernard Academy, and Mohegan Community College. During the 20 years she taught at St. Bernard High School, she enjoyed organizing and leading many educational trips to Spain and Mexico.



In 1967, along with a dear friend, she co-founded the Glenwoods Book Club, which remains active today. She was a voracious reader and a formidable Trivial Pursuit player. Nancy was a supportive and unselfish mother, a loyal wife, a trustworthy friend, and someone who always saw the good in everyone and every situation. "Nanny" was always willing to swim to the raft with her beloved grandkids, even when the water was cold.



She was a member of the former First Church of Christ, Scientist, in New London, where she taught Sunday School, served as Second Reader, and was a board member. She was also a member of the Shenecossett Beach Club in Groton where she spent many happy days in the sun with her friends and family. She was a dedicated member and past president of the Glenwoods Homeowners' Association.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband Brad, whom she married on July 10, 1954, at the Groton Congregational Church. She is survived by their children: Jenifer Roberts Philpot (Lloyd), Stewart Roberts (Karol), Julie Doane Roberts, and Mark Roberts (Melissa); nine grandchildren: Tyler (Katie), Spencer (Madeline), and Chase Philpot; Brittany, Ryan, and Lauren Roberts; and McKenna, Liam, and Landon Roberts; a sister-in-law, Delphine R. Reckitt, nieces, nephews; and two great-granddaughters, Hadley and Sloane Philpot. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, David Hedley Stewart and James C. Stewart.



The Roberts family is grateful to the many Fairview caregivers who showed Nancy exceptional care and compassion.



As Nancy wished, there will be no calling hours or funeral service, and burial will be private. Notes of condolence for the family may be sent to Jenifer Roberts Philpot, 18 Bittersweet Drive, Gales Ferry, CT 06335. Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries