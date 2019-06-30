|
Groton - Nancy M. Worley, 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Fairview Nursing Home, Groton.
Nancy was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Millcreek Township, Ind. to Cecil and Bessie Tunin. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold Worley.
Calling hours will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, CT 06357. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in East Lyme Cemetery, Boston Post Rd., East Lyme, CT 06333. Please see a future edition of The Day for a full obituary.
Published in The Day on June 30, 2019