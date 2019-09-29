Home

Naomi Cooper
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Naomi Elizabeth Cooper


1940 - 2019
Naomi Elizabeth Cooper Obituary
New London - Naomi Elizabeth "TC" Cooper, 79, of New London passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New London. She was born July 26, 1940, in Annapolis, Md. to the late Charles Dorsey and Sarah (Jones) Dorsey.

TC was a fun-loving friend, and loved to play cards and dominoes while listening to her old-school music.

She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Henry "Butch" Robinson Jr. and his wife Sharon of New London, and Michael Robinson and his wife Rosemarie of Atlanta, Ga.. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish her loving memories. TC was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years, Thomas "Coop" Cooper.

The family of Naomi "TC" Cooper extends sincere gratitude for all the expressions of kindness and comfort shown during their period of bereavement.

A Celebration of Life service for her will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London, officiated by the Rev. Marcus Luter Jr., Pastor of the Beulah Land - Church of God in Christ.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019
