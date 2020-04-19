|
Uncasville - Natalie Dolzenchuk, 89, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born to the late John and Mary Schumm in New Haven Feb 4, 1931. She married her beloved husband, Peter "Spider" Dolzenchuk, Sept. 24, 1955.
Natalie worked as an educator throughout her life, retiring from Mohegan Elementary School. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed boating, water skiing and playing golf well into her 70s. She enjoyed vacations with her daughter, bird watching, especially for hummingbirds, summer barbecues, holidays and anything that would bring family together She also loved her pets. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Bella, who will miss her very much.
Natalie was predeceased by her husband Peter March 15, 2002. She is survived by her children, Lori, Michael and Barry, with whom she made her home; her grandchildren: Tiffany, Teasha, Kassy, Ashley and Melissa: great-grandchildren: Jahnessa, Skylah, Haleigh, Natalie, Omari and Arianna; as well as nephews, nieces and cousins. She was also predeceased by one brother; and two sisters.
Due to current events, services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Natalie's name may be made to the . To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020