Groton - Natalie Marquardt Higbee passed away peacefully May 19, 2020, at the home of her niece, Mary Dawley Buck, where she had resided for the past six years.



Born March 3, 1923, in Groton, the daughter to Adrian Cyrus and Eleanor (Aspinwall) Marquardt. "Aunti," as she was called in her later years, married Samuel E. Higbee Jr. May 13, 1944. Sam, being in the service and underage to marry, needed his mother, Marion Bradley Higbee's permission to marry Nat, which she gladly gave. Aunti lived a full life for 97 years.



As a military wife, she set off then with Sam for adventure to live in various parts of the country, until returning to Groton to make their home. Aunti worked as an administrative assistant to local attorneys, O'Brien Shafner law firm, and then Fairview in Groton before retiring.



Upon retirement, she and Sam traveled and camped throughout the United States and Canada. She remarked once that they had seen every national park in North America. Aunti was a veteran member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekah, as well as a member of the Groton Grange. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Ronald: her husband, Sam: and her sister, Marion Marquardt Hull.



A private graveside service will be held May 26, 2020, with a Memorial Service at a later date at the convenience of the family.



