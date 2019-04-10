Waterford- Nathan Paul Nasser, 60 years old, devoted father of Rachel and Brooke, died suddenly April 9, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Raquel Nasser; his brothers, David and Mark Nasser; a large loving family of cousins, including Nathan Charles Nasser and Leeza Nasser; nieces and nephews and Carly Nasser, his wife of 16 years.



Nate was born in New London, Jan. 7, 1959. He graduated from the University of Connecticut, and went on to earn a law degree at the University of Pennsylvania. Nathan practiced law in New London for 10 years and then went on to a successful 20-year career at Merrill Lynch where he enjoyed a large group of friends and colleagues. He was a lifelong member of Congregation Ahavath Chesed.



Nate completely devoted his life to his daughters, watching and coaching their sports. He enjoyed planning special vacations for his girls. He would do anything for friends and family at all times. He was an avid Yankees fan and if he was not watching the stock market results, he was watching sports. Nate was an amazing chef-especially grilling-and had a secret recipe for homemade barbecue sauce. He loved to entertain at his home in Waterford.



He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday April 11th, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, CT. Interment will follow at Ahavath Chesed Cemetery, Boston Post Rd., Waterford. Following the committal Shiva will take place at Nathan's family home, 86 Braman Road, Waterford, CT.



Published in The Day on Apr. 10, 2019