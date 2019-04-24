|
|
New London - Nathan "Ned" Paulson passed away peacefully April 22, 2019. Born in New York, N.Y., Oct. 21, 1921, he was the son of Yetta and Morris Paulson. He was a World War II Veteran, an electrical engineer and later, President of Douglas Randall, Corp. Ned and Naomi were one of five families that founded Temple Emanu-El in 1960.
Ned leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Naomi Mazur Paulson; his children, Susan Epstein (Michael) and Matthew Paulson (Jane); and his four grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, Noah and Jacob.
The memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Temple Emanu-El. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday April 27, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 28, at the Paulson's.
Donations may be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Temple Emanu-El.
Condolences may be shared on Mr. Paulson's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019