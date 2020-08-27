Bloomfield - Neil Francis Mara, M.D., 90, of Bloomfield passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Neil and his wife Anne, who predeceased him in 2018, were residents of Duncaster in Bloomfield. They had been long-time residents of Groton Long Point, Naples, Fla. and Vernon. Neil was born in Chicopee Falls, Mass. to Frank and Mary Mara.



After graduating from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass., Neil studied biology at St. Michael's College in Winooski, Vt. and earned a Master of Science in bacteriology from the University of Massachusetts. When he was young, Neil worked for years at Sealtest Creamery in Springfield- a job he quit high school football for- to help his parents make ends meet and did not leave, until he finished graduate school. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and devoted himself to caring for the chronically ill at a leprosy colony near his base. Neil earned his M.D. at University of Vermont, where he was admitted to the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society.



Neil's medical career was largely spent at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was a founding member of Woodland Anesthesia Associates, P.C. Since its founding in 1975, Woodland Anesthesia Associates has grown into one of New England's largest, comprehensive anesthesiology practices, comprising sixty-four physicians, seventy-two nurse anesthetists and dozens of staff. Today, Woodland Anesthesia serves eleven hospitals and surgery centers in Connecticut and Massachusetts.



For many years, Neil was chief of St. Francis' anesthesiology department and president of its medical and dental staff. He cared for thousands of obstetric, pediatric, coronary and trauma patients. He was instrumental in founding St. Francis's renowned chronic pain management clinic and St. Francis' outpatient surgery program. Neil was also a teacher. Hundreds of resident anesthesiologists and student nurse anesthetists learned their craft from Neil and his Woodland colleagues and have gone on to be leaders in anesthesiology. In recognition of his career of service and teaching, St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center named Neil, Distinguished Physician.



Neil's dedication to his wife Anne was perpetual. Married in June 1957, their trust in one another and their respect and regard for one another was absolute. They partnered in all things: their decision to attend medical school, where to raise their family, how to pay five college tuitions and, ultimately, how to spend their long and happy retirement together. Neil and Anne enjoyed their life at Groton Long Point and Naples, Fla., travel, and golf. They shared themselves and their blessings with their children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.



Neil's ever-unspoken life question was, "why not?". For him, if it was worth doing, it was worth pursuing passionately. As a young father of five, on his way home after another long night at the hospital, Neil stopped and bought himself skis, and that day, turned his young family into life-long skiers. Likewise, he went from the occasional boater to an avid sailor who learned celestial navigation because he knew the planets and stars are as much a part of sailing as the wind and the water. During this past year, Neil's love of golf kept him walking, and with a goal in mind: another round with his kids.



Neil is survived by four sons, a daughter and their spouses, Frank and Laura Mara of John's Creek, Ga., Timothy and Maura Mara of East Longmeadow, Mass., Daniel and Lesley Mara of Bloomfield, Neil and Karen Mara of Berwyn, Pa., and Anne and George Potts of Swampscott, Mass. Neil is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and their wives, Patrick, Kevin and Jane, and Jonathan and Danielle Mara, Joseph and Ellie Mara, Benjamin and Kat Mara, Jack and Caroline Mara and Isabel and Jamie Potts. In addition to Anne, Neil was predeceased by his sister Mary Hogan.



Neil will be interred at the Massachusetts Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Agawam, MA. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Donations in Neil's memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield at 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store