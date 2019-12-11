|
Waterford - Neil Patrick Hartung Sr., 80, of Niantic River Road passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, Waterford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Niantic. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Dec. 11, 2019