|
|
Waterford - Neil Patrick Hartung Sr., 80, of Niantic River Road passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born in Hartford Jan. 20, 1939, to Arthur and Phyliss Hartung. He attended Great Neck elementary and graduated from New London High School in 1956. He married Karen J Bradley Dec. 27, 1968.
Neil was a member of the Long Shoremen's Union as well as the Teamsters union, before he retired as an Iron worker out of local 15 in Hartford.
Many of Neil's passions included his years of devotion to St. Joseph Church in New London. Along with his many passions he enjoyed fishing and scalloping with his sons, going to Ocean Beach, YMCA and was also proud of his brother Joe's (Vonn) Religious artwork and loved promoting it as much as he could. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, but especially his grandchildren. If people didn't know Neil, which wasn't many, he would leave a memorable lasting impression.
Besides the love of his life, Karen of 51 years of marriage, he survived by two sons, Christopher Hartung and wife Anna, and Joseph Hartung and wife Kallie; his Brother Joe (Vonn) Hartung and wife Patty of Puerto Rico; and his five grandchildren, Ashleigh, Alyson, Abigail, Caitlynn and John. He was predeceased by his son Neil Patrick Hartung Jr.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Niantic. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019