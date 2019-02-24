Uncasville - Newton Lawrence Yoder, 87, of Old Colchester Rd, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, with his family at his side. On Sept. 6, 1931, he was born in Wall, Pa. to the late Newton and Florence Rose (Plowman) Yoder.



He moved from Pittsburg to Connecticut in 1962, and began a career as a pipefitter at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford. He married Betty Jo Wilburn in 1958, and and were married for 57 years until her passing in June of 2015. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved adventure and could fix anything. He was an active member and past Master of the Oxoboxo Masonic Lodge #116 AF & AM in Montville. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by three daughters, Linda Vik of Uncasville, Catherine Thiffeault and partner Cindee Nelson of Indiana, and Cynthia Wood and husband Kevin of Franklin; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is in charge of private arrangements.