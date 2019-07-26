|
|
North Stonington - Nicholas David Hall, 41, of North Carolina died unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Alissa (Ward) Hall and his two children, Jackson Lewis Hall and Gracelyn Reid Hall. He is also survived by his parents, David John and Claudia Jean (Egan) Hall of North Stonington and his brother, Ryan Joseph Hall.
Although Nick had a zest for life and loved his family dearly, he battled mental health issues and addiction.
If you are lucky enough not to understand addiction, then you are, in fact, very lucky.
I hope you never have to.
I hope you never see someone you love disappear before your eyes while standing right in front of you..…and yet your love for the addict endures.
I hope you never have to be awake all night praying the phone doesn't ring, yet hoping it does at the same time..…and yet your love for the addict endures.
I hope you never know the feeling of doing everything you thought was right and still watch everything go wrong..…and yet your love for the addict endures.
I hope you never have to live as an addict.
I hope you never know what it means to be afraid of yourself, to never trust yourself, to fight a raging war inside your own mind every moment, to both feel unwanted, unworthy, to need something you know is destroying you and do anything for it, to trade your life, your soul, and still end up broken and alone, to give away everything and everyone you had, to have no answers, to always question, to have no choice yet have to choose to fight your battle.
He lost his battle with addiction.
May the four winds blow you safely home.
All services will be private for the family.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on July 26, 2019