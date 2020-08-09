Westerly - Nicholas "Nick" J. Blazensky Jr., 88, of Westerly, beloved husband of Sandra C. Blazensky, entered into eternal rest Aug. 6, 2020. He was born in Glastonbury May 24, 1932, son of the late N.J. Blazensky Sr. and Anna H. Blazensky.
Nick proudly served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1955 to 1957, retiring as captain in 1960.
In addition to Sandy, his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by his daughters, Sheryl Kelly of San Jose, Calif., Lauren Lukas of Mendon, Mass.; and sons, Derek Blazensky of Paso Robles, Calif. and Jay Blazensky of Los Altos, Calif.; and cherished grandchildren: Andrew Blazensky, Emily Nave, Benjamin Kelly, Jackson Blazensky, Jace Blazensky, William Lukas, Stephen Lukas and Owen Lukas.
Nick had a 30-year career with IBM in design, research and marketing, along with a 10-year career with The Travelers Companies. He devoted his waking hours to providing for his growing family, and providing leadership in his community wherever he lived. True to his alma mater MIT mascot, the Beaver, Nick was a talented designer and craftsman, working with wood and wicker to leave behind a legacy of beautiful homes, furniture, boats and Nantucket baskets.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly. Seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives, i.e., use of face masks and a maximum number of 15 people in the building at any given time and no large gatherings in the parking lot, will be in place. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
.