Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Nicholas Ganacoplos
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Nicholas W. Ganacoplos

Nicholas W. Ganacoplos Obituary
East Lyme - Nicholas W. Ganacoplos, 70, of East Lyme passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

He is the husband of Patricia Leigner Ganacoplos.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Interment will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Visiting hours will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 24 Society Road, Niantic, CT 06359.

A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday paper.
Published in The Day on Jan. 17, 2020
