|
|
|
East Lyme - Nicholas W. Ganacoplos, 70, of East Lyme passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
He is the husband of Patricia Leigner Ganacoplos.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Interment will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Visiting hours will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 24 Society Road, Niantic, CT 06359.
A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday paper.
Published in The Day on Jan. 17, 2020