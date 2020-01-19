|
East Lyme - Nicholas "Nick" W. Ganacoplos, 70, of East Lyme passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London Oct. 18, 1949, the son of William and Mary Tsesmelis Ganacoplos. Nick was married to Patricia Leigner Feb. 19, 1972, in Groton.
He worked as a manager for the former Anderson Little Clothing in Groton and had been a salesman for both Secor Volvo Cars and M. J. Sullivan Automotive Corner in New London.
He graduated from Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School in Groton and served in the U. S. Army Reserve. He was a member of the New London Lodge of Elks, the Shennecossett Yacht Club, Shennecossett Beach Club and the Baldwin Yacht Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Christopher Ganacoplos of Weehawken, N.J. and Nicholas P. and his wife Sabrina Ganacoplos of Salem; his sister Pamela Ganacoplos; and his grandchildren, Lily and Nickolas.
Visiting hours will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 24 Society Road, Niantic, CT 06359. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020