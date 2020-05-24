Nicole Therese Privizzini
1982 - 2020
Haddam - Nicole Therese Privizzini, 37, died suddenly Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born June 17, 1982, the youngest of three children of Paul F. Privizzini Jr. and Jeannette (Brennan) Fox.

Nicole graduated from East Lyme High School in 2000; she earned her associate's degree from Mitchell College and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Nicole had a bubbly and radiant personality and enjoyed being with people. She loved to be by the water, and often could be found sitting on a wall down by the shore. Nicole was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing and doing various crafts. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Nicole is survived by her father and stepmother, Paul F. Privizzini Jr. and Dee Stygar of Waterford; her mother and stepfather, Jeannette and Christopher Fox of Haddam; her siblings, Paul Privizzini III of Oakdale and Jacquelyn Scarpa of Groton; stepbrother Mark Fox of Groton; ten nieces and nephews; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

To honor Nicole's love for people, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time, when family and friends can safely gather together. Visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolences and see updated service times. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicole's memory may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with Nicole's care.

Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
