Mystic - Nina M. Goebel, 90, entered eternal life Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Albina (Morello) Goebel and Henry T. Goebel. She attended St. Rose of Lima Grammar School, St. Brendan's Diocesan High School and St. John's University all in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was fluent in American Sign Language, having been born to two deaf-mute parents and as a result she loved, supported, and cherished the deaf-mute community.



Nina worked for New York Life Insurance Company first as a claim's adjuster and then later as a computer programmer. She loved to travel, having visited Europe on several occasions, as well as many different areas across the United States. She was an avid bowler and golfer, but her primary focus and love was always her family. She was devoted to her parents and sister and never married. She retired at the age of 55 and resided in Brick, N.J. until her move to Academy Point in Mystic in 2016, where she made many friends and will always be remembered for her feisty personality and beautiful smile.



Nina is survived by her niece, Dolores (Johnson) Ware of Ledyard; her nephew Robert Johnson and his wife Lauren (Nathanson) of Boca Raton, Fla.; her grandnieces, Theresa (Ware) Judge and her husband Christopher of Uncasville, and Karen (Johnson) Micciche and her husband Chris of Wantagh, N.Y.; her grandnephews, Jerald Christopher Ware and his wife Marcie (Fraser) of Canandaigua, N.Y., and Michael Thomas Ware and his wife Kimberly (Yerkes) of Uncasville. In addition, she also leaves behind her cherished great-grandnieces and nephews, Kendall, Logan, Jack and Jessica Ware, Morgan Judge and Haley and Julianne Micciche. Nina was predeceased by her sister Louise Vivian Johnson.



The family will greet relatives and friends between 5 and 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 6, at The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Seating capacity limits, social distancing, use of facemasks and public health directives will be in place.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Burial will be immediately following at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic.



Donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Groton, CT or any Ministry for the Deaf.



