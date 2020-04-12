|
|
Mystic - Noeleen "Noey" Barbara Geno Parker, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home in Mystic. She was born in Lisbon. She is predeceased by her parents; her three sisters; and her husband, Bill Parker. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Peri-Anne Chobot and her partner Mark Dennis of Elkridge, Md. and Dr. Pollyanna Parker and her husband Brett Parker of San Salvador, El Salvador; and three granddaughters, Jennifer Chapman and her husband James Chapman of Norwich, Samantha Peterson of Dallas, Texas and Elizabeth Peterson of California; and a step-granddaughter Maggie Parker of Flagstaff, Ariz.
Noey was a retired elementary school teacher, retiring from Waterford Public Schools, where she was a second grade teacher at Cohanzie Elementary School for the majority of her career. She was also a very proud alumna of Connecticut College, where she received her master's degree. It was not uncommon for former students of all ages to recognize Mrs. Parker and share a wonderful memory of their time in her class. She recognized and remembered each student that she encountered, too. She loved being a teacher and took great pride in her career.
She and Bill travelled extensively in their retirement; however, after a decade of living in Florida, she returned to Connecticut ten years ago. She was a very generous and kind friend and maintained core groups of close friends from high school, college and her time at Cohanzie. She was very well read; and she had a sharp and biting wit, that never ceased to amaze all of those who loved her.
Haunted in her later years by debilitating depression, she was a staunch advocate for people suffering from depression and anxiety; and spoke frequently about the need to remove the stigma associated with mental health issues. She will be missed by all who loved her and she will be remembered as one-of-a-kind.
At Noey's request, there will be no service; instead there will be a celebration of Noey's life later this year. The Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the immediate arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noey's name to the New London Area Food Coalition, 106 Truman Street, New London, CT 06320, one of the many important charities that she supported.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020