BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Nora S. Malloy


1923 - 2019
Nora S. Malloy Obituary
Quaker Hill - Nora S. Malloy, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

She was born Aug. 19, 1923, in Dumfries, Scotland, the daughter of Charles S. and Margaret (Michie) Johnston.

Nora worked on Wall Street as an international auditor for many years. She was married to William H. Malloy for 62 years. He died in 2009.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 31, 2019
