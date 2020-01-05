Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Nora Malloy
Nora S. Malloy


1923 - 2019
Quaker Hill - Nora S. Malloy, 96, a life well lived. Nora passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 19, 1923, in Dumfries, Scotland, the daughter of Charles S. and Margaret (Michie) Johnston.

Nora was an accomplished woman who proudly worked on Wall Street as an international auditor for many years. She helped her husband of 62 years, William H. Malloy, to establish and run their family business, Malloy Dredging and later, worked with Thames Dredge & Dock Corporation.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Malloy of Quaker Hill and Margaret Schroder and her husband Gregory Schroder, also of Quaker Hill; two grandchildren, Rachel and Alex; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her two sons, William and Robert Malloy.

Services and burial in Silver Mount Cemetery, Staten Island, N.Y. will be private.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
