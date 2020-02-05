Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Mystic, CT
Noreen K. Bachand

Noreen K. Bachand Obituary
Mystic - Noreen K. (Rattigan) Bachand, 80, lifelong resident of Mystic died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Apple Rehab where she had recently been a resident.

Born in Westerly, R.I. she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Thomasine (Marchand) Rattigan.

Noreen was a secretary for many years with the former American Propane Co. in Uncasville. Following her position with American Propane, she worked at Enders Island for several years up until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Bachand in 2014 and her son, Brian M. Bachand in 2018.

Noreen is survived by her son, Kevin L. Bachand and his companion, Robyn Olson; two grandsons, Nathan and Kyle Bachand all of Leesburg, Va.; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle Bachand of Mystic.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. There are no calling hours for Noreen.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of her arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2020
