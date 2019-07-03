Jewett City - Norma A. Lussier, 85, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Voluntown. Daughter to the late Irvin Collins and Lorraine (Robinson) Collins. Norma will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard Lussier; and her children, Catherine (Richard) Hansen of Oakdale, and Debra (Robert) Berube of Preston, and William Bessette III (Doreen) of Plainfield; her sister, Pauline Shuell of Moosup; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Irvin Collins of Tuscon, Ariz.



Norma worked in a sewing mill for thirty years and then home health care. Her hobbies included reading, walking, and helping others. She was active in the community as a former troop leader for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment will be held at a later date.



Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Griswold Senior Center or a in Norma's name. Published in The Day on July 3, 2019