|
|
Westbrook - Norma Flagg Roman, 87, of Westbrook passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, following a short illness.
Her husband, Kenneth Charles Roman, predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Darcey (William) Collins and a grandson, Liam Charles Collins. She is also survived by her brother, Paul (Maxine) Flagg of Interlaken, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Following her graduation from Stratford High School, she attended Danbury Teachers College with a Music Major focus and graduated in 1954; a master's degree followed. A former resident of Stratford, Mrs. Roman taught in the Stratford School System for 31 years and was Director of Choral Music for most of those years. She was Treasurer of the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford for many years in the heyday of the Theatre.
An accomplished organist, she held numerous organist positions across many churches of Southern Connecticut through the early 2000s. Norma was also an accomplished Bridge player and enjoyed participating in several local Bridge groups. Norma was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Rainbow Girls, serving as the local Mother Advisor.
She was very proud of her contributions, more recently to the community of Westbrook, serving on the Westbrook Library Board and as a member of the Republican Town Committee. As a result of these and other community efforts, she was awarded their highest award on May 6, 2015, The John A. Holbrook Award, for distinguished and honorable service to the Town and the Republican Party.
There will be an opportunity to visit with the family, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, to be followed by a Mass of the Requiem to be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at nearby St. James Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Valley Shore Animal Welfare in Westbrook.
Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2020