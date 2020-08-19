1/1
Norma J. Bloeser
1944 - 2020
Mystic - Norma J. Bloeser, 76, of Mystic passed away Sunday night, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born in New London Jan. 17, 1944, the daughter of Ambroise and Rita Richards Vanasse. Norma married Richard K. Bloeser Sept. 7, 1963, in New London. Richard passed away Aug. 27, 2017.

Norma graduated from Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School in Groton, class of 1962, and for many years she was the Human Resource Manager for the former Babies R Us store in Waterford. She enjoyed being a spin instructor at WOW and playing pickleball.

Norma is survived by her son, Richard K. Bloeser Jr. and his wife Valerie of Mystic; two daughters, Crystal Bloeser and her husband Eric of Ledyard, and Kellie Taylor and her husband Dan of Ledyard; her sister Joan Holliday of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her grandchildren, Danny, Dylan, Douglas, Kaylee, Devin and Dana; and her great-grandson Jameson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Becker and Dr. Wen and nurse Jen Petrini from Masonicare for the care they gave to Norma during her illness.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Due to Covid-19 some restrictions will apply, and masks must be worn in the building. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to Masonicare Home Health Hospice, 23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT 06355 or the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.

Published in The Day on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
BYLES Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Norma, prayers for your children, grandchildren, great grandson, family and friends. You will be missed by your, " pickle ball friends". May you family find peace and comfort in their memories of you. RIP Norma!
Nancy Barnhart
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Crystal and Kelli. Sending my thoughts and prayers to you and the family. Your mom was such a happy and beautiful woman. She will be sadly missed. Love you ❤
Kathi Doyle-Oates
Kathi Doyle-Oates
Friend
August 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Cousin. We will love you and miss you always. Prayers for peace and comfort to Ricky, Crystal, Kellie, Joan and all the family.
Buddy and Ann Hogge
Family
August 18, 2020
Greta hear that Norma passed away he’s with God now.
Bob Girouard
Family
August 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda York
Friend
August 18, 2020
What a fantastic lady! Always a smile and some pep in her step. My favorite memory was when we got those sketchers that had the really big soles for walking and she was bouncing around BRU like Tigger!
Jane
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Oh what a wonderful friend, mother, grandmother, sister...i will forever be thankful for your love in including me in the family. You will be sadly missed but greatly remembered....condolences to family, especially crystal and kellie and auntie joan and kids..you took such good care of her.
Mary Barber
Family
