Mystic - Norma J. Bloeser, 76, of Mystic passed away Sunday night, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born in New London Jan. 17, 1944, the daughter of Ambroise and Rita Richards Vanasse. Norma married Richard K. Bloeser Sept. 7, 1963, in New London. Richard passed away Aug. 27, 2017.
Norma graduated from Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School in Groton, class of 1962, and for many years she was the Human Resource Manager for the former Babies R Us store in Waterford. She enjoyed being a spin instructor at WOW and playing pickleball.
Norma is survived by her son, Richard K. Bloeser Jr. and his wife Valerie of Mystic; two daughters, Crystal Bloeser and her husband Eric of Ledyard, and Kellie Taylor and her husband Dan of Ledyard; her sister Joan Holliday of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her grandchildren, Danny, Dylan, Douglas, Kaylee, Devin and Dana; and her great-grandson Jameson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Becker and Dr. Wen and nurse Jen Petrini from Masonicare for the care they gave to Norma during her illness.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Due to Covid-19 some restrictions will apply, and masks must be worn in the building. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to Masonicare Home Health Hospice, 23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT 06355 or the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
