Pawcatuck - Norma Jean (McLaughlin) Miner, 83, of Pawcatuck, joined her husband Stewart in heaven Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1936, in New London, to the late William Harold and Agnes (Brewer) McLaughlin. She met the love of her life, Stewart, at a square dance in Mystic; and they married Sept. 25, 1954. They raised five sons together, commercially fished on the "Marise," built multiple houses and traveled during retirement.
Norma will be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens and quaint village paintings, as well as for her macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, molasses cookies, dried beef gravy and corn chowder recipes.
She is survived by her five sons: Bruce (Sheila) Miner, Richard Miner, Michael (Cindy) Miner, Jay Miner and Harold (Annette) Miner. She also leaves behind a large family including grandchildren: Chantell, Christine (Stephen II), Bruce Jr., Stacey (Connor), Nicole (Todd), Hannah, Latham; Janice (Jim), Jennifer (Duke), Justin; Amy, John (Melissa), Josh (Alyssa); great-grandchildren: Stephen III, Bowen, Ellie; Logan, Gavin; Aubry, Mason; Autumn; Chase; Tristen, Jenna, James Jr., Jocelyn; Sarah, Brian; Jackson, Brady, Hayden; Chase, Carter; a great-great-granddaughter, Mila; brothers-in-law, Hardy Miner, Randy (Lydia) Miner and Bob Krajewski; her nieces, Missy, Rachael, Emily and Kathy; the Reed family; and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley and Ruthann.
A private funeral will be held at the Elm Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 17, 2020