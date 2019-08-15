|
Tampa, Fla. - Norma Leda (Carradori) White of Tampa, Fla., formerly a resident of New London for 64 years, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2019, four days past her 96 birthday. Norma married her high school sweetheart, Douglass A. White Sr., May 2, 1942. Doug predeceased her Sept. 9, 2001, after 59 years of marriage.
Norma was born in New London Aug. 5, 1923, daughter of the late Antonio and Leda (Camillucci) Carradori. Norma was a 1941 graduate of the former Williams Memorial Institute. She was a secretary at Metropolitan Life Insurance in New London. She was a deacon at the First Congregational Church in New London, president of the Women's Guild, and chairperson of the Stewardship and Music Committees. Norma served on the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered on the hospital's information desk for over ten years.
Norma and Doug enjoyed square dancing with the Jolly Squares and Sound-Steppers. She also line danced at Senior Centers in the area. She was an avid UConn women's basketball fan, and traveled extensively with her late husband, Douglass, all across the United States, to Europe and Hawaii as well as cruising in the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska. She enjoyed oil painting and displayed many works in her home. Norma enjoyed reading The Day newspaper online each day and playing Scrabble against the computer. In 2015 Norma moved to Tampa to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Chuck Busk.
Norma is survived by three sons, William White and wife Cynthia of Naples, Fla., Alan White and wife Alice of East Lyme, and Douglass White Jr., and wife Nancy of The Villages, Fla.; and by her daughter, Suzanne Busk and husband Chuck of Tampa, Fla. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Anthony White, Sarah White (Jen Lano), Ryan White (Jessica), Jonathan White (Stephanie), Matthew White, and Corey Dantimo; and by three great-grandchildren, Quentin, Maeve, and Phillip. Also surviving are niece Dawn Boch (Doug); nephew Robert Eldridge (Lin Feng); two grandnieces, Kelsey and Marisa Boch; and several cousins. Norma was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Alma and Frank Ruggiero.
Funeral services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2019