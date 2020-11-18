North Stonington - The family of Norma (Miller) Main of Boom Bridge Road, North Stonington are sad to announce the passing of their mother, grandmother and sister Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 86. She was the loving wife of the late Leroy R. Main. Born in Taylor, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Emma Miller.
While her children were young, she worked in the North Stonington school lunch program. She also worked as a seamstress for C.C. Dressmaking Co. for many years. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Pawcatuck VFW Harley P. Chase Post 1265.
She leaves her four children, Sherry Main, Michael Main (Holly), Robin Christ and Tracy Stedman (Craig), all of North Stonington; a sister Janice Brady of Texas; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by her brother Robert Miller and her grandson Jason Tipton.
Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Fairview of Groton for their wonderful, compassionate care they bestowed on mom while she resided there. We will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Fairview Nursing Home in memory of Norma.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, RI is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com