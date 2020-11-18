1/1
Norma (Miller) Main
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
North Stonington - The family of Norma (Miller) Main of Boom Bridge Road, North Stonington are sad to announce the passing of their mother, grandmother and sister Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 86. She was the loving wife of the late Leroy R. Main. Born in Taylor, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Emma Miller.

While her children were young, she worked in the North Stonington school lunch program. She also worked as a seamstress for C.C. Dressmaking Co. for many years. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Pawcatuck VFW Harley P. Chase Post 1265.

She leaves her four children, Sherry Main, Michael Main (Holly), Robin Christ and Tracy Stedman (Craig), all of North Stonington; a sister Janice Brady of Texas; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by her brother Robert Miller and her grandson Jason Tipton.

Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Fairview of Groton for their wonderful, compassionate care they bestowed on mom while she resided there. We will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Fairview Nursing Home in memory of Norma.

All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, RI is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved