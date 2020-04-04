|
Waterford - Norma Rae (Shannon) Brown went home to be with the Lord in the comfort of her home in Arizona March 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1944, to Ollie and Frankie Shannon in Pineville, Ky.
She was an active and bright student who excelled in her academics. In November 1963 she joined the U.S. Navy where she served as a Yeoman until her discharge December 1965. While stationed in Alameda, Calif., she met and married Paul Browne (deceased). Their union produced two daughters, Geralyn A. "Jewell" Jones and JéNaine P. R. Brown. She worked for Pacific Telephone Company in California until her retirement. Norma converted to Catholicism and was confirmed April 1998. She faithfully served at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Gales Ferry from her conversion until she moved to Arizona in 2015. Norma's specific area of service and passion was prayer.
All who met Norma and spent time with her left her presence feeling loved. She always had a smile for a stranger and made them feel welcomed. Norma gave generously to many non-profits whose mission was caring for children. She loved her children and grandchildren and stayed on her knees before the Lord on their behalf.
She leaves to celebrate her life, sister JoAnna Burton; brother Donald Buchannan Sr.; children Geralyn "Jewell" (Regi) Jones, JéNaine Brown; Beth Williams (niece); bonus son Paul Brown Jr.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces and nephews; and her special friends at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. She is predeceased by her parents, Ollie and Frankie Shannon; brother John Shannon; sister Mary Jefferson; sister Katie Williams; sister Jessie Shannon.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite nonprofit that serves children.
Services and interment will be private and held in Kentucky.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2020